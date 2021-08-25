Onam Campaigns 2021 celebrate the spectrum of festive spirit

The celebration in Madurai temples, the array of tourist events, the joyful spread of activites such as cultural programs, sports competitions, and dance events, maybe restricted but the festive spirit is not contained; here’s remarking the prosperous harvest with Onam Campaigns 2021.

Onam Campaigns 2021 mirror the current times, for instance, Tata Tea Kanan Devan outlines the scenario of the pandemic that has locked us down but has not contained the festive spirit and human perseverance. Conceptualized by Mullen Lintas, the film is directed and narrated by Kerela’s celebrated actor, VK Prakash.

Remarking the campaign, Puneet Das, President – Packaged Beverages (India and South Asia), Tata Consumer Products, mentions “This is our effort to celebrate the same spirit that renders Malayalis unique and Kanan Devan, the taste that Kerala loves. The campaign is in line with our goal to deepen the emotional connect the brand has always enjoyed in the state”.

Onam Bumper, the digital film by CARS24, banks on the cultural element that surrounds the lottery festival in Kerala. It also integrates constituents such as Puliyattam Folk Dance, children collecting flower petals, along the car traveling along the backwaters of Kerala announcing the lottery offer.

Kerala Tourism celebrates the harvest festival with a long-format campaign weaving the strings of natural and festival traits that make Kerela magnificent during this period.

More campaigns and creatives celebrate the festive spirit with Onam Campaigns 2021.

Celebrate The Harvest Festival – Kerala Tourism

The Onam Spirit Of Malayalees – Tata Tea Kanan Devan

Onam Bumper – CARS24

The Story Of Mahabali – Netflix India

Happy & Safe Onam – GoodKnight

OPPO Kerala

McDonald’s India

Paytm

If we have missed out on any of your favorite Onam Campaigns 2021, write to us at [email protected] or let us know in the comments below.

Comments