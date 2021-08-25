Paralympics Campaigns play up the capabilities of passion & perseverance

With the unraveling of Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, a line-up of campaigns unfold, tapping concepts around Sports for athletes with an impairment, set on the foreground of how athletes may be limited by movement or senses, but not by perseverance and passion.

Athletic traits of the participants, parallel narratives are drawn between the sporting event and brand identity, the inspirational aspect of a differently-abled individual conquering on a global platform, and more of such elements that stay adjacent to the Paralympics essence have been weaved in these campaigns.

Canon, the official Gold Partner of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympic Games launched a campaign signifying the importance of one image that can lead people to the path of glory. Conceptualized in association with BSPK, the campaign is directed by Tatsuya Ishikawa, with music by Yuzo Hayashi.

Super. Human. by Channel 4, which is covering the Paralympic Games in-depth, depicts what it takes to be a Paralympian, and the blood, sweat, and tears poured into the athletes’ dedication.

Better Off With An Ally by the digital financial services company Ally throws the spotlight on all the people supporting the athlete ecosystem and portrays their contribution to the games.

The global launch of the decade-long campaign WeThe15 by Paralympic Games aims to support the 1.2 Bn differently-abled people in the world. The human rights movement intends to put disability on the inclusion agenda, change people’s perception, and improve accessibility through the campaign film, social media content, symbol, and the hashtag #WeThe15.

More campaigns outline how disability is not a liability.

WeThe15 – Paralympic Games

One Image. Thousand Dreams – Canon

Better Off With An Ally – Ally

Super. Human. – Channel 4

Behind You For What’s Ahead – Allianz

#TaanePalatDe – Thums Up

The 9th Corridor – Lacoste

Cheer on team USA – Ritz Crackers

