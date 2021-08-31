Paralympics campaigns that inspired generations through stories of perseverance of challenged athletes

Emotional elevation that encourages us to overcome the psychology of giving in to defeat and factual journeys that can jostle fictional narratives, here are a few Paralympics Campaigns that have stimulated athletes year after year.

The Paralympiad of multi-sport events is a powerful theme for campaigns, apart from delving into the abilities of Paralympians that may be physically or mentally impaired but not by dedication and diligence. Paralympics Campaigns are high on intensity and emotion representing the sense of the games.

As I Really Am by Toyota, created in association with The&Partnership, and creative directed by Fabrizio Caperna, is one of the most emotionally moving narratives. The expedition of a Wheelchair Fencing athlete was depicted to announce the motor company’s partnership with the international sporting event.

Um Natar Para Acreditar by Canon Brazil shares an anecdote of a blind photographer that was gifted a Canon camera that could talk to shoot the Rio 2016 Paralympics. Conceptualized by dentsu mcgarrybowen Brazil, the campaign weaved around the surprise gift given to Joao Maia, which was also slated as the brand’s Christmas advert.

Dreams by the Portuguese Paralympic Committee is a portrayal of a child’s first step towards becoming a Paralympian, an objective that seems undoable. Conceptualized by FCB Lisbon, the cinematic background and a feel-good score represents the undercurrents of the soothing effect one experiences having achieved their objective.

Experience The Unbelievable by Paralympic Games outline the emotions attached to the sporting event that has more difficulties and hurdles than what a hero faces in a fictional movie, and Imagine Where We Can Go Next portrays the expedition of Paralympics and abilities of Paralympians.

More campaigns themed around the Paralympics illustrate the essence of the games.

