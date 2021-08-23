Pocket FM appoints Ankket Jain and Manish Nagar to strengthen India leadership

As per the recent updates, Ankket Jain has been appointed as the Vice President, Creative Solutions, and Manish Nagar as the Agency Relationship Head at Pocket FM.

On the back of strong business growth, Pocket FM continues to attract prominent talent to strengthen its leadership team in India. The company has appointed Ankket Jain as Vice President, Creative Solutions, and Manish Nagar as Agency Relationship Head. It intends to bolster its revenue and propel the monetization team to reinforce its number one position in the market.

As Vice President, Creative solutions, Ankket Jain will oversee the revenue & creative solutions for the company nationally. With over 17 years of experience in the advertising and media industry, Ankket is an idea Man with a genetic predisposition towards entrepreneurship blended with domain expertise. Prior to Pocket FM, Ankket was heading a dynamic team as the National Head of Client Solutions at RED FM.

Manish Nagar, a well-versed professional, will join Ankket as the Agency Relationship Head, India, to identify growth opportunities, drive awareness and monetization for Pocket FM. With over 20 years of experience, Manish has worked in conceptualization for brands along with efficient media buying and trading for print, radio, and digital across the media industry. Earlier in his career, he was National Cluster Head at GroupM, the world’s leading media investment company.

Commenting on the announcement, Rohan Nayak, Co-founder, and CEO at Pocket FM, said, “In line with Pocket FM’s growth strategy, we continue to strengthen our team. We believe that they will be instrumental in defining and executing the company’s strategic ambitions, vision, and roadmap for accomplishing its commercial objectives.”

“We are delighted to have Ankket and Manish in our leadership team. The synergies of these two industry leaders resonate with our brand’s commitment to building a robust online audio ecosystem with captivating and inspiring content. We are confident that their profound industrial knowledge will help us intensify our visibility and solicit new business growth”, he added.

