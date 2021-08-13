Policybazaar unveils Independence Day campaign focussing on togetherness

The digital campaign by Policybazaar themed for Independence Day, draws attention towards human values of lending a helping hand at the time of need.

The campaign by Policybazaar intends to capture the essence of Independence Day. The film shows people coming together to help the protagonist, and conveying India’s strength lies in its togetherness. The campaign has been conceptualized by Scarecrow M&C Saatchi.

Speaking about the launch of the film, Sharat Dhall, COO, Policybazaar said, “This digital film is a journey with one central thought — the importance of a support system. The story depicted here conveys a very quiet but strong underlying message of love and support. While the end goal is undoubtedly to make people realize the importance of insurance in their lives, the parallel message of people bonding together to help someone in their time of need is more significant. The film does a super job of shooting this innovatively and responsibly – keeping the thought of people coming together to help, front and center. This is a message that is always relevant, but more so in these difficult times.”

Raghu Bhat, Co-founder, Scarecrow M&C Saatchi said, “We wanted to tell a story that touches the heart. We started by visualizing a unique character – a street musician who is great at his craft and probably used to play at one of the great nightclubs of Kolkata but doesn’t have any takers now. However, when he is at his most vulnerable, he discovers that he isn’t alone but has a ‘family’ who steps up to help him. It’s a universal story of unconditional care and inherent human goodness which is relevant to insurance.”

