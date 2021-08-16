PR Professionals retains digital mandate of Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB)

As per the mandate, PR Professionals is responsible for managing BSEB’s social media engagement and will be working for the expansion of its digital presence for effective communication and growth.

PR Professionals has successfully retained the digital mandate of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) for the second consecutive year.

BSEB a statutory body, functioning under the Government of Bihar, conducts secondary and senior secondary examinations in affiliated government and private schools. PRP bagged the digital mandate of BSEB in August 2020 in a multi-agency pitch.

“We are extremely delighted and proud of our partnership with BSEB. I also want to thank our partners for expressing their faith in our commitment, hard work, and excellence that help us to scale new heights. We are confident of enhancing BSEB’s online presence with our value-based services and client-centric approach to set new benchmarks,” said Sarvesh Tiwari, Managing Director, PR Professionals.

PR Professionals took the challenging task of expanding BSEB’s vision, work, and objectives among the students and parents through digital tools. The agency, with an efficient and dedicated in-house digital team, not only achieved its goals successfully but also increased the users-engagement crossing millions. To make sure that the users receive messages from authentic sources only, it also managed to get BSEB’s Facebook and Instagram accounts verified by walking an extra mile for the client.

