Sociowash bags digital mandate for India Gate Health

As per the mandate, Sociowash will be responsible for helping India Gate Health to manage campaigns, planning, and strategizing its digital journey in the evolving market.

Sociowash has won the digital mandate for India Gate Health. The mandate was won post a multi-agency pitch and will consist of overall planning, strategizing, and managing the brand’s digital campaign and media.

Also read: Omnicom Media Group appoints Bharat Khatri as Chief Digital Officer for APAC

Speaking on the association, Ayush Gupta, Business Head (Domestic Sales), India Gate Basmati Rice added, “We are confident that Sociowash, with their experience and capabilities across all digital and media formats, will help us optimally spread our message and reach out to our customers across the country. We truly believe that our affiliation with Sociowash will help us grow and set new benchmarks as we promote our brand’s philosophy of ingraining a healthy future.’’

Adding to this conversation, Raghav Bagai, co-founder, Sociowash stated, ‘’With our competence, our primary focus will be on artfully communicating the brand’s offerings and their benefits to a diverse and nuanced audience by leveraging our entire gamut of digital solutions. We are excited and look forward to adding value to India Gate Health’s prime goals and business objectives & creating a top-of-the-mind recall for the brand. We hope our commitment and learnings will help us to strengthen the bond with India Gate even further.”

Comments