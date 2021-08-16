Tinder launches Dedicated Safety Center in India

The Safety Center centralizes dating safety tips within the app and will offer resources in partnership with local NGOs relevant to the well-being of Tinder users.

Tinder announced the launch of a comprehensive in-app Safety Center in India. Built by Tinder’s dedicated Trust & Safety team, this feature will give members easy access to tools relevant to their well-being while using the platform. As an evolving section of the app, content in the Safety Center will continually be reviewed and updated as needed. Topics will include the latest guidance for dating safely and offer educational resources – as well as list local NGOs and hotlines offering support– such as National Commission for Women, Pink Legal, Umang LBT Support Group, One Future Collective, and The Humsafar Trust.

“Every day, millions of our members trust us to introduce them to new people, and we’re committed to building safety features that meet the needs of today’s online dating communities,” said Bernadette Morgan, Director, Trust & Safety Product at Tinder. “I’m proud to announce the availability of this feature in India. For us, it represents an important step in driving our safety work forward at an unmatched scale in the market.”

The goal of each local Safety Center is to centralize safety-related resources and provide avenues of support that connect members in need with relevant experts. The Safety Center will be available at members’ fingertips via the app’s main menu and any time members chat with potential matches.

The launch of the Safety Center in India builds on Tinder’s commitment to making the platform a trusted and safe space for everyone who joins. Over the past several years, Tinder has worked closely with the Match Group Advisory Council (MGAC) as well as NGOs to continue building features and processes to keep members safer. Recently, Tracey Breeden was appointed Head of Safety and Social Advocacy to lead and help support these efforts across Match Group’s portfolio.

Comments