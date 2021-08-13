Urban Company launches influencer-led campaign for sale announcement

Urban Company launched the content marketing campaign featuring influencers such as Kusha Kapila, and Mallika Dua, along with Sima Taparia from the Indian Matchmaking fame to highlight their offerings.

The series of snippets of the campaign by Urban Company follow the ‘Star Sign’ theme, with each influencer depicting their take with light-hearted instances that assist the brand integration focussing on details of the sale. The campaign incorporates discounts and deals on services such as massage services, home cleaning, appliance servicing, and more.

The influencers roped in include Aakash Gupta, Vidyu Raman, Sima Taparia, Kusha Kapila, Mallika Dua, and more. The campaign centers on Urban Company’s Big Home Rush Sale and will portray how zodiac signs react to the sale offerings. The campaign is still underway and has received more than 4.3 Mn views to date.

Talking about the sale and its new campaign, Abhinav Tyagi, Senior Vice President – Marketing, Urban Company, said: “We saw a great response to the first edition of Big Home Rush Sale in January and our customers saved up to INR1.5 crores. To ensure customers make the most out of our services, we are back with the second edition of the sale based on the belief that innovation and technology coupled with services can lead to delightful experiences and happy consumers. Besides, we are launching another fun campaign with leading content creators to highlight various services offered by Urban Company.”

