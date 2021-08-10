Vedantu appoints Maninder Bali as Head – Brand Marketing

As per the new role, Maninder Bali will be responsible for building the brand image of Vedantu while expanding its reach across all the key platforms.

Vedantu has announced the appointment of Maninder Bali as Head of Brand Marketing. In his new role, Bali will navigate the brand marketing playbook and drive impact at scale for Vedantu. Based in Bengaluru, India, he will report to the company’s COO Arvind Singhal.

With an experience of 16 years, Bali has worked at some of the most prominent advertising companies across India and Singapore, including Leo Burnett, Publicis Singapore, BBH, and Open Strategy and Design. Creating impactful and breakthrough brand ideas has always been his core focus.

Arvind Singhal, COO, Vedantu, said, “Bali’s versatile experience will enhance our student-centric approach and strengthen our relationships with our stakeholders, allowing us to deliver excellence across all platforms. I extend a warm welcome to Maninder, and I am delighted to work with him.”

Maninder Bali, Head of Brand Marketing, Vedantu, said, “One rarely gets a chance to craft an entire brand out of a company’s culture and belief system. This is an extremely opportune time for me to be a part of the Vedantu journey. I’m excited to create a brand that becomes a force multiplier for our mission and creates impact at scale.”

