White Rivers Media appoints Darrell Fernandes & Shruti Deora; elevates internal leadership

White Rivers Media (WRM) appoints Darrell Fernandes and Shruti Deora as Head of Client Partnerships and elevates internal leadership team.

Darrell Fernandes, Head of Client Partnerships, White Rivers Media, is seasoned advertising & communications expert with over 16 years of work experience across leading agencies. His last stint was with Red Fuse Communications, where he led the account management team, driving integrated marketing efforts for various brands. In his extensive career, he has worked across various categories like BFSI, FMCG, automobile, realty, decor, among others.

In his new role, Darrell Fernandes said, “WRM is a thriving digital ecosystem with a young and energetic team of over 250, which lives & breathes data, creativity, and technology. I am excited to be a part of this passionate tribe of digital natives and steer the agency’s next chapter.”

Shruti Deora, Head of Client Partnerships, White Rivers Media is moving forward from her last stint at the 59th Parallel, where she led the digital team for eminent global and national personalities from the entertainment industry. With over 13 years of experience across digital media and public relations, Shruti has worked with several noted marketing and communications agencies, managing brands across entertainment, luxury & lifestyle, retail, corporate, etc.

On joining White Rivers Media, Shruti Deora said, “Over the years, I have seen the agency grow into one of the largest independent agencies in the country. I am delighted to be part of the WRM family and champion work that is not only creatively led but also drives business goals for

brands across sectors.”

As the agency moves towards the next phase of its growth, the elevation of internal leadership comprising of Bhushan Kadam, Lizandra Pinto, Megha Marwah, Adarsh Loyal, Adrine D’mello, Tanish Shah, and Prakhar Srivastava will help augment the strategic and innovative solutions that the agency offers to its clientele.

Speaking about the new appointments, Shrenik Gandhi, Co-founder, and CEO of White Rivers Media said, “Over the 9 years, we at White Rivers Media, have always blended passion and innovation together. I am excited to have Darrell and Shruti on board as well as congratulate the elevated leadership team. Their extensive experiences and expertise will help in aligning our vision of being one of the most disruptive digital marketing agencies.”

Mitesh Kothari, Co-Founder, and CCO of White Rivers Media said, “We have evolved from being a selective solutions partner to being a truly integrated digital agency in the last 9 years. At this landmark milestone, I am happy Darell and Shruti join our ranks alongside the elevated leadership team. I am certain that their new roles and responsibilities will strengthen our efforts in keeping our clients ahead of the game.”

