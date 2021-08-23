WPP acquires AI technology company Satalia

Satalia will join Wunderman Thompson Commerce and aim to strengthen the global e-commerce consultancy’s technology proposition

WPP, today, announces that it has acquired Satalia, a technology company offering market-leading AI solutions for clients. The latest acquisition of Satalia is aligned with WPP’s accelerated growth strategy and focused M&A approach to build on existing capabilities in growth areas such as experience, commerce, and technology.

Satalia is a global leader in enterprise AI and one of the UK’s fastest-growing tech companies, whose clients include BT, DFS, DS Smith, PwC, Gigaclear, Tesco, and Unilever. Combining machine learning and optimisation, it builds technologies that aim to help clients transform their business strategies and radically improve operational efficiency. The company was founded by CEO Dr. Daniel Hulme in 2008.

Satalia will join Wunderman Thompson Commerce and aim to strengthen the global e-commerce consultancy’s technology proposition. It will also act as a hub of AI expertise for all WPP agencies.

Daniel is a globally recognised expert in AI, a regular TEDx and Google speaker, and a Kauffman Global Scholar. With over 20 years of experience in AI, he has also received his Masters and PhD in AI from UCL where he is currently an Entrepreneur in Residence. He is also a lecturer for LSE’s Marshall Institute and holds advisory positions in both the private and public sectors.

In addition to his role as CEO of Satalia, Daniel will become Chief AI Officer of WPP, working closely with WPP’s Chief Technology Officer and WPP agencies to promote AI capabilities across the company and help shape WPP’s AI strategy, including R&D, AI ethics, partnerships, talent and products.

Mark Read, CEO of WPP, said, “Advances in technology are revolutionising how people live, work and shop, how brands go to market, and how products and services are delivered. Clients are looking for end-to-end solutions that harness these technologies to grow their business. I’m delighted to welcome Daniel and the Satalia team to WPP as we continue to strengthen our offer to global brands.”

