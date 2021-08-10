Zefmo Media appoints Saba Ahmad as Chief Strategy Officer

As per the new role, Saba Ahmad will have global responsibilities for Zefmo Media’s partnerships, international growth, and special marketing initiatives.

Zefmo Media Private Limited today announced that Saba Ahmad has been appointed Chief Strategy Officer (CSO), effective immediately. Prior to this, Ahmad served as the Marketing Head with Max Skill First.

Saba brings extensive general management and marketing expertise to her new role. Previously, she was Chief Manager Marketing at Max Life Insurance and has worked with DHFL Pramerica Life Insurance, ICICI Prudential Life, Kinetic Engineering, and Citibank.

“Our next phase of growth will come from international partnerships and global expansion, and we are delighted that Saba will be leading this initiative”, said, Shudeep Majumdar, Co-founder & CEO, Zefmo Media.

“Saba has strong experience in strategy and international markets, a marketing background, and she knows our industry well. She is an excellent addition to our executive team as we work to accelerate our business transformation. Additionally, Saba’s passion for marketing, experience with global brands, and knowledge of the industry will serve her well in her new position, and makes her the ideal candidate to continue to build the Zefmo brand going forward”, he added.

Saba Ahmad, Chief Strategy Officer, Zefmo Media, said, “It’s an exciting time for Zefmo and the influencer marketing industry as user-generated content becomes ever more relevant. There is no company better positioned to take advantage of this expanding opportunity, and I look forward to being part of the Zefmo team and working with Zefmo’s partners to help chart a global course for long-term growth and success.”

