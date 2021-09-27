AdLift appoints John George as Senior Creative Director

John George joins AdLift with a significant experience in creating and conceptualizing campaigns for agencies and brands. His expertise exceeds medium- print, radio, film & digital, he has also worked with a few global brands.

AdLift has announced the appointment of John George as Senior Creative Director. John will be based out of the agency’s Bangalore office and spearhead the entire creative team based in Gurgaon, Mumbai, and Bangalore offices. He will report to Prashant Puri, Co-Founder & CEO, AdLift.

John comes with 18+ years of experience working with agencies like Percept H, Dentsu, LOWE Lintas, Ogilvy & Mather, J Walter Thompson, DRAFT FCB Ulka, etc. The Toyota Innova Crysta Launch, Aircel Save Our Tigers campaign, Sunfest World 10K- Bangalore’s 1st Marathon are some examples of John’s brand work including campaigns with brands such as Jeep, Veto Shoes, Frederique Constant & GRB foods.

Speaking on the appointment, Prashant Puri said: “I feel excited to have John leading the creative team at AdLift. His experience of delivering some crucial campaigns swiftly will surely help the team in attaining new attributes that will set modern standards not only within the company but amongst the industry as well.”

Working for almost two decades in the industry, John holds impeccable expertise in conceptualization, detailing, and execution of creative ideas across media – print, radio, film & digital. He has also worked on global brands with the task of maintaining global guidelines and on co-marketing activities with partner brands. He excels at creating innovative promos and concepts that tell brand stories to consumers in the most relevant and interesting manner.

Sharing his views on the new role, John said: “There’s more than one reason for me to join the AdLift family. Firstly, it is bursting with infectious energy, and I am sure that it’ll bring out the best in me. Secondly, I admire Prashant’s vision for AdLift. Aligning my creative goals to his vision will not only help me realize my true creative potential but also help build tangible digital assets for brands that can be leveraged not just today but make it future-proof. AdLift is India’s fastest-growing digital agency. Now, who doesn’t like accelerated advancement?”

