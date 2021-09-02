Amazon to reportedly foray into the live audio business

The multinational conglomerate is in the process of building a live audio feature being developed by the Amazon Music division, which will be supported by the company’s current offerings such as Alexa.

The development includes deals with podcast networks, musicians, record labels, and celebrities to render live audio content, conversations, shows, and events, that will be offered through Alexa, and more smart speaker products by Amazon, according to a report by Axios.

Live Audio will be helmed by Amazon Music, and users holding active accounts would be able to access live concerts, performances, podcasts, along with the possibility of a version of radio programs.

Sources have also told Axios that Amazon also plans to integrate live audio into its live video service Twitch. But the company is not looking to build a live audio social network, but rather a modernized version of digital radio to stream live performances and conversations.

The live audio business has been progressing at an accelerated rate since the launch of Clubhouse, a live audio social network, and then the line-up of Twitter Spaces, Facebook live audio rooms, Spotify Greenroom, and Discord stage channels.

While Amazon’s radio-like live audio network may fall into an indirect competitive space with the other live audio social networks or features (with an exception of Spotify which will be directly competitive), Amazon has one upper hand in the live audio business.

The whole ecosystem built by Amazon on Prime membership. With Prime membership, members could already get speedy free delivery, access to the OTT platform – Prime Video, get free in-game content on mobile games, read e-books on Kindle, access deals, and coupons on the e-commerce app, listen to ad-free music, and now they will also have access Amazon’s live audio offerings, adding to the collective experience of being a Prime member.

