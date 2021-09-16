Ants Digital ropes in Ratnadeep Sharma as Executive Producer

Ratnadeep Sharma will be based out of Ants Digital’s head office in Gurgaon and will overlook all video productions and operations.

Ants Digital has appointed Ratnadeep Sharma (RD) as the Executive Producer. RD joins Ants after working for several agencies, production houses, media publishing houses, and television channels. He was responsible for producing and directing Television series, Television commercials, digital commercials, branded content, etc.



At his appointment, Sanjay Arora, CEO, Ants Digital, shares, “We are pleased to have RD on board. We have been consistently scaling our presence in the digital space, and with his appointment, we will reinforce our operations in digital film production, 2D animation, and motion graphics. RD has a good understanding of video production and has vast experience in live shoots and animation, which will add immense value to our clients. The new age medium is digital videos that can be produced at comparatively lower budgets but have a high impact to communicate brands’ value proposition. Video and film production has great potential, and our growing client base has given us a lot of confidence to invest more in this market. We look forward to producing some great content with RD on board.”

On his appointment as an Executive Producer, Ratnadeep Sharma said, “Ants has been scaling its operations, and I am really excited to build and grow this further. Videos and films are the need of the hour for brands to communicate with their target audience in a better and interesting way. The digital prowess and unique mix of service offerings of Ants will bring more value to clients now with their in-house film production facility. I look forward to this association, and I am very excited to be a part of Ants.”

RD comes with 10+ years of experience in Advertising, and he has produced 2000+ TVC, Television Series, Web commercials, AVs, Viral content for 80+ leading national & international clients.

