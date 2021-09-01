Armes Maini onboards Ants Digital as creative and digital marketing agency

Armes Maini has onboarded ANTS Digital

to strategize its digital initiatives, creatives and enhance its presence across all social platforms.

Armes Maini Storage Systems Pvt. Ltd, based in Bangalore has appointed ANTS Digital as its creative and digital marketing agency. The company is a Joint Venture between The Maini Group and The Ferretto Group, SpA (Italy).

.

Mohan S A, CEO, and Director, Armes Maini Storage Systems Pvt. Ltd: “We are delighted to have the Ants team on board as our digital and creative partners. In today’s world, building a brand’s digital presence to widen the customer base is of utmost importance. We look forward to working with Ants to establish a strong creative identity and build a robust digital footprint through innovative communications and reaching out effectively to our customer base.”



Sanjay Arora, Chief Executive Officer, ANTS Digital Private Limited: “We are extremely thrilled to have bagged Armes Maini as our client. They are a global storage systems company that instituted the founding grounds of racking and storage solutions. We look forward to strengthening the digital identity of the company and showcasing their expertise with innovative tech-led solutions.”

