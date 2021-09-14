BadlaavHumseHai: How AU Small Finance Bank is making banking digital-friendly

In a bid to expand its target group across the country AU Small Finance Bank rolled out its first campaign series ‘Badlaav Humse Hai’. The bank plans to reach across Tier I to Tier III cities with the campaign – we speak to the brand-agency partners to find out more.

Conceptualized by Design Sutra, AU Small Finance Bank released ‘Badlaav Humse Hai’ campaign series on Independence Day 2021. A 360 degree integrated communications marketing campaign, it features Bollywood actors and brand ambassadors, Aamir Khan and Kiara Advani.

The series features films on banking specifics such as monthly interest and anywhere banking. We speak with the brand-agency duo to delve into the insights and behind-the-scenes of the first-ever campaign released by AU SFB since its inception.

Campaign Objective

To mark a shift in the banking system and freedom from old customs, ‘Badlaav Humse Hai’ campaign was released. The campaign used symbolism to associate AU’s message with a day of freedom and national importance. The genesis of the campaign comes from AU Bank’s expanding customer base. The campaign series aims to spread the word about advanced banking features.

As per the RBI guidelines, AU has embarked on a journey towards being recognized as a universal bank by next year. In order to target its potential customer across Tier 1 to Tier 3 cities, the campaign had to invoke a common feeling across the tiers and age groups.

Badlaav Humse Hai is a 360° marketing campaign with every media playing a pivotal role to drive brand metrics. TV will be an important medium to help in brand awareness with reach across all target segments. Digital Marketing will be the key towards user engagements and will help in reaching the target groups across the spectrum.

Insight behind ‘Badlaav Humse Hai’

The need was to get the brand to gain the same stature as the business. According to the bank, therefore, the communication isn’t a promise of a dream to making a dent in the banking category but a showcase of what’s being done every day across all its touchpoints.

In order to communicate the changes, AU Bank needed an impactful window and brand ambassadors who would have a credible image in the country. The team decided to rope in Aamir Khan and Kiara Advani.

“Mr. Khan’s name is synonymous with challenging the status quo through the projects and films he associates with, states Uttam Tibrewal, ED, AU Small Finance Bank.

He further added, “Talking about Kiara Advani, I would like to say that she has become one of the most popular Indian film actors and a youth icon. Her professional choices and recent repertoire of work finds perfect resonance

with AU’s journey so far.”

According to Design Sutra, the key strategy for this exercise was therefore to create an impact.

AU Finance Bank released its first festive campaign for Ganeshotsav under its umbrella #BadlaavHumseHai. The campaign addresses the age-old custom of males of the household eating before the women. In today’s day and age, this practice has lost its rationale and works only as a measure to imply a member’s importance in the household.



With the thought that a family that eats together, stays together,’ AU Bank attempts to bring a small, do-able, yet significant change in the dynamics of our culture and family values.

Social Media Game

The brand launched a brand-based challenge on social media. All the stakeholders of AU Bank– employees and customers were urged to take up ‘The Badlaav Challenge’ and take a pledge for the same.

Social media influencers and celebrities like Mithali Raj, Mrunal Thakur, and Vikrant Massey took pledges on the occasion of Independence Day. The challenge was further extended by each celebrity/ influencer reaching out to a few people in their network. This social media strategy helped the brand ignite plenty of conversations and helped them engage with their target group.

Adding on taking the brand message across mediums, Tibrewal said, “As a brand, we would use multiple platforms, beyond the horizon of banking, to drive the core message of challenging the status quo. Moment marketing will be used extensively to generate content to connect with the relevant target segment at the right moment.”

Getting the millenials in the finance field

For drawing millennials’ attention to banking, financing, and advanced features offered by AU Bank, the bank has initiated end-to-end digital banking which offers smooth UI/UX, gamified financial jargon, educates them about financial savviness.

“Besides, millennials will be able to access all the banking needs at the time and place of their choice and will never ever have to walk into a branch or meet someone physically to avail any product/service from AU Bank.”, Tibrewal added.

AU Bank utilized social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube for igniting a pre-campaign buzz and intrigue the audience (millennials). The brand was actively indulged in topical spots like Olympics 2021, the inclusion of women as NDA aspirants, and celebrating Kargil Vijay Diwas.

