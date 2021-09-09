Brands creatively say ‘Nooo’ with new trend

Brands take over the socioverse while tapping on a recent trending format as they say ‘Nooo’ through humorous and relatable ways in line with their product and service ethos.

A new trending format has gripped the marketing world . One of the recent trends is a quirky format of saying ‘Noooo’ to several relatable situations and queries through creative posts. Brands tapped on to the trend to either put a spotlight on their offerings or just engaged with their audience in line with what’s buzzing.

Google India took a dig at relatable everyday phenomenon of avoiding meetings and calls. Voot Kids jumped on the bandwagon and took a moment to speak about the Pikachu and Ash pair. Netflix tapped on the trend, asking the viewers about a moment in any of their shows that made them go ‘Noooo’.

Scroll through the creative posts rocking the trend with quirk, humor, and fun.

Voot Kids

Can you think of a better duo than Pikachu and Ash? 🤔



N

O

O

o

o

o

o

。

。

.

. — Voot Kids (@Voot_Kids) September 8, 2021

Netflix India

A moment in a show/movie that made you go:



N

O

O

o

o

o

o

。

。

.

. — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) September 8, 2021

Google India

Can we get on a quick Google Meet call?



N

O

O

o

o

o

o

o

o

ok sending link :) — Google India (@GoogleIndia) September 8, 2021

Swiggy

“Saare fries pe ketchup daal du na?”



N

O

O

o

o

o

o

。

。

.

. — Swiggy (@swiggy_in) September 8, 2021

FirstCheque

Do we question our founders on the salary they wish to take?



N

O

O

o

o

o

o

。

。

.

. https://t.co/PGfbC5ob6C — First Cheque (@firstcheque) September 8, 2021

Mia by Tanishq

Any regrets after purchasing gorgeous #MiaByTanishq jewellery pieces?



N

O

O

o

o

o

o

。

。

.

. https://t.co/VxiFSQDFHa — Mia by Tanishq (@Mia_by_Tanishq) September 9, 2021

FanCode

Can you name a platform other than #FanCode that streams LIVE matches without ads?



N

O

O

o

o

o

o

。

。

.

. https://t.co/HVvjJ3Icnj — FanCode (@FanCode) September 8, 2021

