Brands creatively say ‘Nooo’ with new trend
Brands take over the socioverse while tapping on a recent trending format as they say ‘Nooo’ through humorous and relatable ways in line with their product and service ethos.
A new trending format has gripped the marketing world . One of the recent trends is a quirky format of saying ‘Noooo’ to several relatable situations and queries through creative posts. Brands tapped on to the trend to either put a spotlight on their offerings or just engaged with their audience in line with what’s buzzing.
Google India took a dig at relatable everyday phenomenon of avoiding meetings and calls. Voot Kids jumped on the bandwagon and took a moment to speak about the Pikachu and Ash pair. Netflix tapped on the trend, asking the viewers about a moment in any of their shows that made them go ‘Noooo’.
Scroll through the creative posts rocking the trend with quirk, humor, and fun.
Also read: Brands creatives takeover the Money Heist moment
Voot Kids
Can you think of a better duo than Pikachu and Ash? 🤔— Voot Kids (@Voot_Kids) September 8, 2021
N
O
O
o
o
o
o
。
。
.
.
Netflix India
A moment in a show/movie that made you go:— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) September 8, 2021
N
O
O
o
o
o
o
。
。
.
.
Google India
Can we get on a quick Google Meet call?— Google India (@GoogleIndia) September 8, 2021
N
O
O
o
o
o
o
o
o
ok sending link :)
Swiggy
“Saare fries pe ketchup daal du na?”— Swiggy (@swiggy_in) September 8, 2021
N
O
O
o
o
o
o
。
。
.
.
FirstCheque
Do we question our founders on the salary they wish to take?— First Cheque (@firstcheque) September 8, 2021
N
O
O
o
o
o
o
。
。
.
. https://t.co/PGfbC5ob6C
Mia by Tanishq
Any regrets after purchasing gorgeous #MiaByTanishq jewellery pieces?— Mia by Tanishq (@Mia_by_Tanishq) September 9, 2021
N
O
O
o
o
o
o
。
。
.
. https://t.co/VxiFSQDFHa
FanCode
Can you name a platform other than #FanCode that streams LIVE matches without ads?— FanCode (@FanCode) September 8, 2021
N
O
O
o
o
o
o
。
。
.
. https://t.co/HVvjJ3Icnj