Brands creatively say ‘Nooo’ with new trend

Nooo brand creatives

Brands take over the socioverse while tapping on a recent trending format as they say ‘Nooo’ through humorous and relatable ways in line with their product and service ethos.

A new trending format has gripped the marketing world . One of the recent trends is a quirky format of saying ‘Noooo’ to several relatable situations and queries through creative posts. Brands tapped on to the trend to either put a spotlight on their offerings or just engaged with their audience in line with what’s buzzing.

Google India took a dig at relatable everyday phenomenon of avoiding meetings and calls. Voot Kids jumped on the bandwagon and took a moment to speak about the Pikachu and Ash pair. Netflix tapped on the trend, asking the viewers about a moment in any of their shows that made them go ‘Noooo’.

Scroll through the creative posts rocking the trend with quirk, humor, and fun.

Also read: Brands creatives takeover the Money Heist moment

Voot Kids

Netflix India

Google India

Swiggy

FirstCheque

Mia by Tanishq

FanCode


Comments

Kasha Mishra
Kasha Mishra is driven by creativity and humour is her fuel. Currently pursuing Journalism from the University of Delhi, she plans to build a career in advertising and marketing. An ambivert by nature, she expresses affection by sharing her playlists and books

