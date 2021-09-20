Dentsu India elevates Rahul Vengalil to Managing Partner, Isobar

Rahul Vengalil will report to Heeru Dingra, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Isobar India group, and will be responsible for building the business with creativity & experience as the key focus for future growth.

Isobar from dentsu India has promoted Rahul Vengalil to the role of Managing Partner. Rahul’s digital expertise cuts across capabilities in business transformation, strategy, branding, experience, and innovation. Erstwhile, Chief Business Officer (CBO), he has played an active role in driving the Isobar India growth story to newer heights and has added significant brands to the agency’s client roster, helping to augment Isobar’s creative line of business exponentially.

Rahul’s first stint with Isobar India was in the year 2011 when he joined the agency as Senior Group Head. He successfully took up and executed the challenging mandate to expand the agency’s footprint across India and set up Isobar’s first South branch in Bangalore.

Rahul moved on from Isobar at the start of 2017 to launch his own Audit & Digital transformation company – What Clicks and returned to the agency in 2020 to power its next phase of growth. His clientele over the years includes some of India’s most prestigious brands such as Myntra, Visa, Marks & Spencer, Titan International, Skore, Eicher, Paradise Biryani, Wrangler, Air Asia, Sun Network, and Sterling Holidays.

Speaking on the appointment, Heeru Dingra, CEO, Isobar India group, said, “The solutions we offer are led by talents who possess extraordinary skillsets. Rahul is one of our finest resources with key domain expertise and with the thrill to set up new standards each time. His strategic-led, client-centric approach is in sync with our offerings. We are certain that he will accelerate Isobar’s growth trajectory for India.”

Commenting on his elevation, Rahul Vengalil, added, “I am extremely excited to begin this fresh chapter at Isobar India. My experience with Isobar has transformed my journey; and now is the time to set up new benchmarks. We have an awesome team of innovative and creative folks who are aligned with Isobar’s global vision of transforming into the most creative experience agency, worldwide. With our ‘Invent Make Change’ agenda, we are committed to being instrumental in creating an experience economy within India.”

Comments