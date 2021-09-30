Dentsu unveils dentsu Gaming in Asia Pacific

Dentsu gaming solution aims to engage over 3 billion and provide access to specialist strategy, activation and original intellectual property (IP) development for brands seeking to connect with and navigate the gaming ecosystem.

Today, dentsu group announced the launch of dentsu gaming – an integrated solution that brings together the extensive gaming heritage and expertise of dentsu Japan network with the global scale and specialist capabilities within dentsu international.

The dentsu gaming solution will be accessible in the Asia Pacific through dentsu production, creative, CXM, and media agencies, as well as globally via Carat, dentsu X, iProspect, Isobar, dentsu McGarryBowen, Merkle and the Content Business Design Centre (CBDC) within dentsu Inc. As a new global solution, dentsu gaming provides access to specialist strategy, activation, and original intellectual property (IP) development for brands seeking to connect with and navigate the gaming ecosystem.

Leading the global launch of dentsu gaming, Keiichi Yoshizaki, Executive Officer, dentsu Inc comments; “Our philosophy is that gaming is more than just advertising – it is about creating, amplifying and adding momentum to culture and the industry at large. With dentsu gaming we do this through our own in-house gaming studios, innovative business ventures, investing in gaming start-ups and through strategic partnerships at a global scale and, this sets us apart from all others.”

“Our unique gaming heritage in the Japanese market, coupled with the global scale of our international business ensures dentsu gaming is the ideal way in which we’re able to make authentic and meaningful progress for the betterment of the gaming community, our clients, our partners and of course our people and their passion for gaming.”

Through its network of agencies and teams worldwide, dentsu now provides bespoke game/IP development, in-game advertising, commerce, consumer promotions, native game integrations, Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), talent activation, esports, and experiential as its core capabilities through dentsu gaming.

Peter Huijboom, Global CEO, Media and Global Clients, dentsu international, and one of the primary executive sponsors of dentsu gaming, adds: “We have a truly integrated and borderless business model at dentsu which ensures a seamless sharing of insights, deep-knowledge, and specialisms to benefit our clients, regardless of their geography – dentsu gaming is a perfect example of this.”

“Bringing together the exceptional talent and deep gaming expertise from across the group, this new global solution makes it easier for clients and partners to leverage the potential of gaming for business growth through local market dentsu agency brands they already know and trust.”

