Dentsu Webchutney wins digital & social media mandate for HealthKart brands

As per the mandate, Dentsu Webchutney will be responsible to accentuate the digital presence of both the HealthKart brands- HK Vitals and bGreen through strategy and campaigns.

Dentsu Webchutney has been appointed as the digital and social media partner for HealthKart brands- HK Vitals and bGreen.

HK Vitals and bGreen are private label brands that operate in their own niches with huge growth potential. HealthKart, is the brand behind multiple consumer favorites including Muscleblaze. While HK Vitals is one of the fastest-growing brands in the nutrition and supplements business, green is a plant-based nutrition brand with products in both the performance nutrition category and active wellness nutrition category.

Gautam Reghunath, CEO, Dentsu Webchutney said, “HealthKart is a pioneer in the Indian nutrition and wellness space and one that is vertically integrated into a fragmented category. It is a brand that’s constantly innovated through product excellence and delivering on consumer needs. There is so much evolution happening in the vitals and nutrition space and we are lucky to be partnering with HealthKart who is at the front of it all.”

Kaustuv Paliwal, AVP – Brands, HK Vitals/HealthKart added, “We are absolutely thrilled to be joining forces with Dentsu Webchutney. Partnering with them to lead our charter on digital marks the beginning of a journey that is filled with intent and backed by action.”

