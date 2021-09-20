Facebook expands Climate Science Center with new features

Facebook has revamped the Climate Science Center and expanded it to more geographies, along with launching more features and initiatives to distribute climate-related information amongst Facebook users.

Along with the expansion of the Climate Science Center, Facebook also outlines initiatives to support the amplification of authoritative information and highlight advocates.

Climate Science Center

Previously known as Climate Science Information Center, the hub provides information and resources from various organizations on Facebook, such as data and figures on climate change from the UN Environment Programme (UNEP), the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), and more of such organizations, along with actionable steps that users can take on an individual level.

The hub has been revamped for improved dissemination of information with new features such as quizzes on climate emergencies launched in collaboration with the IPCC, and a feature that provides information about climate crises. The hub was previously launched only in four countries, now it has been expanded to sixteen countries where Facebook would be providing authoritative information to users through the hub.

Climate Initiatives

Facebook is adding and expanding facts in the Climate Change section of the Climate Science Center, and launching a video series during Climate Week and COP26 to spotlight climate advocates on Facebook and Instagram.

Facebook has also announced a Climate Misinformation grant program in partnership with The International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN) at the Poynter Institute, to support fact-checkers, climate experts, and other organizations tackling climate misinformation, administered by the International Fact-Checking Network.

