Facebook integrates Vimeo Create to streamline video ad creation

Facebook has now incorporated Vimeo Create to enable advertisers to easily build video ads, making it more accessible for advertisers with no experience or minimal budgets.

As video ads are a significant part of advertising on Facebook, the new integration of Vimeo Create into Facebook Business Suite, aims to aid advertisers in reaching potential leads and engage target audiences.

Brands and advertisers would be able to create professional-quality videos that may improve ad performance, conversions, order values and more, with the integration of the new tool.

Vimeo is a video hosting, sharing, and services platform provider and Vimeo Create is the video creation and upload tool offered by the platform. It is a performance video marketing tool that helps advertisers review, distribute, and measure the impact of their video campaigns.

Rich Bloom, Senior Vice President of Partnerships at Vimeo, shares, “Vimeo Create was designed so every business could easily and affordably create professional-quality content at scale. By integrating with Facebook Business Suite, we’re offering businesses expertly designed templates built and optimized for Facebook that can be easily customized with branding and existing assets, plus millions of choices of stock photos, videos, and commercially licensed music”.

