FreshToHome takes a dig at all things stale with their new IPL campaign

FreshToHome has released a series of advertisements with an aim to bank on audience engagement as the IPL season resumes. The advertisements will be aired in 8 regional languages and will help bolster brand image and promise.

As the IPL season resumes for its second leg, FreshToHome, launched its new campaign “Totally Fresh” to nudge consumers to buy only fresh, chemical-free meat, fish, and seafood online.

In this campaign, FreshToHome innovatively uses 12 unique ads to create a multiplicity of delivering the message of “Freshness”. These ads will be aired in 8 regional languages to create impact. These short format films are conceived specifically to drive home this single-minded message and engage with consumers during the IPL matches.

The campaign idea is rooted in a strong cultural insight of where anything stale or old is referred to as ‘Kal ka’ colloquially and nudge consumers to adopt a fresh way of buying fish and meat. When executing this campaign, FreshToHome strongly brings to life its core of fresh, chemical-free products sourced directly from farmers and fishermen.

With its technology-enabled platform, the brand endeavors to offer the finest and freshest quality meat, fish, and seafood, with super-quick delivery, 150+ quality checks, and dedicated cold storage. Hence, nothing but totally fresh products reach the consumers’ doorstep in the shortest possible time.

Targeting urban millennials, the campaign takes a leaf out of their lives, capturing the moments and essence relevant to them to deliver the message in a light-hearted way. The films show young couples engage in fun banters replete with quick repartees, sometimes subtle sometimes over the top, but all done in good humor. At the end of every banter, they concur that the freshest idea is the one enabled with FreshToHome meat and seafood.

Conceptualized by Ogilvy’s world-renowned ad maker Piyush Pandey, the campaign brings alive the fact that the FreshtoHome platform offers the freshest meat and seafood, and consumers can trust the brand to home deliver their everyday meat and seafood needs.

Commenting on the campaign launch, Shan Kadavil, CEO and Co-Founder of FreshToHome, said: “FreshToHome has been a front runner of transitioning urban India to a fresh, more wholesome option. We are driven by the core values of 100% Fresh & 100% Natural and aspire to deliver truly fresh, chemical-free, delicious food to our customers. By coinciding with the IPL, our campaign encourages everyone to opt for fresher methods of cooking fish & meat dishes and enjoy the relishing wholesome meals with our range of fresh products.”

Piyush Pandey, Executive Chairman, Ogilvy added, “Freshtohome is about fresh products. Our advertising has chosen to be fresh with relatable people who share a relatable, fresh and healthy relationship. I enjoyed working on this and I hope the audience does too.”

