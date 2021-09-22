Gautam Mehra joins SaaS start-up ProfitWheel as co-founder

At ProfitWheel, Gautam Mehra will manage customer data-led marketing, build relevant products, and accelerate ProfitWheel’s business in the adtech industry.

Gautam Mehra – erstwhile Chief Data and Product Officer – APAC, at Dentsu International, will join the recently announced SaaS start-up ProfitWheel as a co-founder along with Vivek Bhargava and Aman Khanna. ProfitWheel is a product company that will focus on creating a customer data-led marketing intelligence platform for the new direct-to-consumer world.

Speaking about the appointment, Vivek Bhargava, Co-Founder, ProfitWheel, said, “Gautam and I have worked together for over a decade, and I am delighted to have him on board as a co-founder. Under his leadership, we will have an increased focus on driving tech innovations and building new products that will enable true intelligence in the mar-tech ecosystem. His past experience of solving a problem local to each market and driving a global product-led solution is precisely what we intend to deliver at ProfitWheel. His appointment further strengthens our commitment towards enabling marketers to see ‘Profit as a service’ by helping them acquire highly profitable customers through our marketing tech stack.”

Gautam Mehra has had an interesting career, having started as an entrepreneur with a web engineering firm Sigel Web Solutions, that followed building and heading several global businesses. In his last role as Chief Data and Product Officer – APAC, Dentsu International, he spearheaded the programmatic and data segment for the Group in the region. He also built DMC (Dentsu Marketing Cloud), the proprietary data insights to activation stack for Dentsu, used in 32 countries.

Commenting on his new role, Gautam Mehra, Co-Founder, ProfitWheel, said, “I am looking forward to being a part of the team and starting this new journey. I am driven by building products that solve large business challenges, and this feels like the right time to build something new, as ad tech reinvents itself. With ProfitWheel, we are focused on solving the biggest problems for D2C brands on effective customer acquisition, enhanced profitability, marketplace expansion, and growth in the most privacy-compliant manner.”

