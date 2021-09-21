Gemius Design Studio bags creative mandate for Life Elements

As per the mandate, Gemius Design Studio will help Life Elements to strengthen its presence as it forays into the Indian Markets while helping the brand in its strategy, planning, and launch in India.

Gemius Design Studio has won the creative account of Life Elements that makes supplements to nourish the body. As per the mandate, the agency will help the brand set new benchmarks and aid Life Elements to efficiently make its way in the Indian markets while strengthening the brand presence.

Further, building the brand’s strategy, managing its creative mandate, and successfully launching the brand in the market are all part of the scope for Gemius Design Studio.

“In the coming years, Life Elements aspires to experience exponential growth in the health and wellness category as we bring the greatest researched scientific finds making it easier to live healthier, happier, and longer lives. For which we believe Gemius can be our partner who could work closely with our team to help our brand achieve our goals,” said Darshit Patel, Co-founder, Life Elements.

“Life Elements is a terrific brand, and we are really excited with the mandate. We look forward to this strategic and creative partnership to bring growth to this wellness category,” said, Saurabh Pacheriwal, Co-founder of Gemius Design Studio.

