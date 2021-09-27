Gozoop wins creative and social media mandate for TradeSmart Online

As a part of the mandate, Gozoop will be responsible to build communities and recognition through social media with impactful creative assets for TradeSmart Online.

Gozoop has won the Creative and Social Media Mandate for TradeSmart, a new-age technology-led discount brokerage stock trading firm in India. A member of NSE, TradeSmart provides online trading in – Cash, Futures & Options, Currency Derivatives, Commodities, Mutual Funds, and ETFs for investors and online traders.

TradeSmart is a venture of the larger organization, VNS Finance & Capital Services Ltd., and harps on the use of the latest technology and automation with high-grade security that suits modern trading needs. TradeSmart was formed with a single agenda in mind, to improve the experience of the users indulged in the trading business.

Vikas Singhania, CEO, TradeSmart, said, “We believe that technology can rule the world today, and building a community would be seamless with a Digital-First Approach. Gozoop will be a great partner for this slant to add to our digital communications strategy. We look forward to moving towards greater opportunities in the coming year with Gozoop’s expertise. ”

Ahmed Aftab Naqvi, CEO & Co-Founder of Gozoop, said, “GOZOOP has a proven track record in building new-age businesses. With an integrated creative plus digital mandate, we are in a unique position to help TradeSmart win in this new world. We look forward to #BreakingTheBox with them.”

