Gozoop appoints Yash Bendkhale as Creative Director

Gozoop has appointed Yash Bendkhale as the Creative Director. With his creative capabilities, Yash will also be heading the Art team & co-leading the Production team with Aadheeraj Krishna, Creative Director. In his new role, he will be reporting to Premkumar Iyer, Vice President- National Operations.

Yash joins the team with over 12 years of experience. In his last stint of more than 2 years with What’s Your Problem (WYP), Bendkhale was instrumental in conceptualizing campaigns. From Diego India’s #TheTravellingBillboard for Johnny Walker, Tanishq’s Durga Pooja – Ekotai Shundor, Ekotai Shokti, and #CelebrateEverySister Raksha Bandhan campaign to #KhudkiSochBanao for Daily Hunt and #JoshMeinAaja campaign for Josh App, he has produced and won several accolades and awards for his work, in the past.

Onads communications LLP, Publics, Scarecrow Communications Ltd and McCann Erikson were among his

previous employers. During his formative years, Yash worked on conceptualizing 360-degree advertising and communication solutions and focused on innovating in every campaign that pushed the boundaries and created organic conversations.

Yash Bendkhale, Creative Director, said, “I am on a constant go-to hone my skills as an advertiser, and bizarre challenges excite me every day. Gozoop as an agency has always gone beyond the ordinary and with the aim to #BreakTheBox in even the smallest communication. I am beyond thrilled to start this exhilarating journey as a part of Gozoop in the capacity of the Creative Director.”

Commenting on the appointment, Ahmed Aftab Naqvi, CEO & Co-Founder of Gozoop, said, “Yash has a deep understanding of integrated communication with his mainline and digital experience. We welcome Yash to the team and look forward to championing conversations that leave an impact in the mind of people.”

