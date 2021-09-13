Hashtag Orange wins digital mandate for Mufti

As part of the digital mandate, Hashtag Orange will be responsible for website management, creatives, SEO, and media for Mufti.

Hashtag Orange has won the Digital mandate for Mufti.

Commenting on obtaining digital mandate for Mufti, Mukesh Vij, Founder, Hashtag Orange said, “We are delighted to work with Mufti again. We at Hashtag Orange follow a holistic approach to augment a brand’s digital business by combining elements across Media, Communication, User Experience, Data & Insights, Technology, and Innovation. I am sure we will be able to help the brand achieve its goal while making an impact in the market with our customized strategies.”



Talking about the collaboration, Kamal Khushlani, Founder and Managing Director, Mufti, said, “We are happy to have Hashtag Orange as a partner in our journey to strengthen our position in the market. We are confident that with the ever-changing Digital scenario, Hashtag Orange with their experience and in-depth understanding of the consumer of our country will be able to develop a robust digital strategy for our brands and add momentum to all our marketing initiatives.”

