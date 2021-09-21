Havas Creative Group India appoints Amish Sabharwal as Senior ECD & Creative Head, Digital Experience

As per the new role, Amish Sabharwal will lead the Havas Creative Group’s integrated creative digital team with a focus on digital-first agenda of Reckitt. In addition, he will manage the mandates of many other key brands and clients.

Havas Creative Group India has announced the appointment of Amish Sabharwal as Senior Executive Creative Director and Creative Head of Digital Experience, effective immediately. He will be based in Gurgaon and will report to Ravinder Siwach, National Creative Director, Havas Creative Group India. This further helps to strengthen Havas Creative Group India’s senior management.

He will work closely with the teams to further build integrated strategies and marketing campaigns, which will reflect the global vision of creating meaningful brands.

With over 13 years of work experience, Amish has several national and international awards to his name. He has worked with some of the leading agencies such as JWT, McCann, Dentsu Impact, and Grey, during his career. He brings a rare combination of traditional brand-building skills with native digital thinking as he has led both digital and traditional offerings in his previous stint at Grey Delhi. Over the years, Amish has worked on some of the most prominent brands, namely, IKEA, Gatorade, Subway, Nescafe, Aircel, Nokia, Kurkure, Chevy Cruze, Lays, Airtel DTH, and Pizza Hut, to name a few.

Commenting on Amish’s appointment, Bobby Pawar, Chairman & Chief Creative Officer, Havas Group India, said, “Amish brings with him a vast experience of some of the most well-known brands and categories. I believe his unique approach will bring in a breath of fresh air to the creative landscape and fuel our promise of meaningful storytelling further. I welcome Amish to the Havas family and look forward to him scaling up Havas’ rich legacy to a new level.”

Added, Ravinder Siwach, National Creative Director, Havas Creative Group India, said, “It’s been our constant endeavor to offer differentiated and engaging storytelling for our clients. Marrying creativity and digital is at the core of what we do, and integrating it with the global offerings like CX, design, analytics, AI, and so on is at the heart of our strategy for growth at Havas Creative. Amish will add more muscle to this vision with his varied background.”

Commenting on his new role at Havas Creative Group India, Amish Sabharwal, said, “I am excited to start the new innings with Havas Creative Group India. With Bobby Pawar and Rana Barua at the helm, hunger is evident in the agency’s culture. My role is to build on the sterling legacy these guys have established and make Brand Havas an even bigger name to reckon with. I look forward to creating truly disruptive and effective work for the top brands of this country and cement this legacy.”

