Infographic: Brand building on LinkedIn 101

Raise awareness about your brand skillfully, establish its online presence and gather an audience for your promotions by learning effective brand building on LinkedIn with this infographic.

The 774+ Mn members on LinkedIn along with more than 58 Mn registered companies expose a brand to buyer groups and relevant target audiences in the B2B category, making it an eligible platform for intensive brand building. The infographic spells out the fundamental elements brands and advertisers are required to know for creating a presence on the platform that resonates with the professionals of today.

After you have specified the brand description, evaluated its positioning in the market, outlined the unique attributes develop a campaign strategy by understanding the combination of formats and placements required with relevant targeting to achieve the campaign objective.

The infographic aligns various objectives such as brand awareness, video views, website visits, with different organic posts, and ad formats with the relevant audience, marketers can strategize theIr promotions by going through the pointers below.

Reach optimization, reach & frequency forecasting and reporting, and band lift testing are the additional topics you can be apprised about. The platform mentions advertisers using the Brand Awareness objective saw an average +22% improvement in reach and +13% improvement in CTR after they selected Reach Optimization (compared to impression optimization).

Learn brand-building techniques to strive for such results, from this infographic published by LinkedIn.

