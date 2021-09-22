Instagram and Facebook led Creator Day India to be held on September 30

Creator Day India 2021 will provide aspiring and emerging creators an opportunity to learn, earn and grow their communities on Instagram and Facebook. 

Instagram and Facebook today announced their 2021 edition of Creator Day, scheduled to take place on September 30, 2021. The initial lineup of talent and programming for creator day is designed to help creators build their careers and personal brand, support their wellbeing, and be inspired by creators who’ve monetized well.

Creators, Ruhee Dosani and Niharika NM will host the day. Faisu, Kusha Kapila, Awez Darbar, Dolly Singh, Ashish Chanchlani, Sakshi Sindwani, Saurabh Ghadge, and more are among the confirmed speakers, with additional expected appearances by some of India’s most influential and up-and-coming creators. 

The day will consist of sessions on ‘You went viral, now what?’, ‘Reels editing masterclass’, ‘Brand ban gaya friend’, ‘Algorithm myth-busting, ‘Talk money: Get that coin on FB & Instagram’ amongst others. Some creators will launch their AR effects, and some such as  Juhi Godambe will speak about her recently released brand. The day will also include new updates from Instagram and Facebook, as well as industry experts from top agencies and creator-driven companies.


