Mercedes-Benz awards marketing communications mandate to Omnicom Group

As per the mandate, Omnicom Group will ensure seamless development, communication, and playout process both on- and off-site for the corporate and product brands of Mercedes-Benz, on a global basis.

After merging the communication and marketing departments within the company, Mercedes-Benz is now taking the next step and fundamentally repositioning itself on the agency side as well, consolidating its global marketing communication scope with ‘Team X’ from Omnicom.

This arrangement will create a fully integrated, global agency model – from performance content development to media playout and success measurement – which can serve interested parties and customers with relevant information at all contact points of the customer journey. This consolidation on the agency side is to follow the internal consolidation of performance marketing activities into international hubs in the four regions of the United States, Europe, China, and Overseas.

As a basis for content production, an efficient process for digital image and moving image production is being established which can present the required communication content and formats for personalized communication with the customer on a large scale.



Prior to the six-month selection process, the areas of responsibility of the two agency groups that are currently enjoying a very successful working relationship with Mercedes-Benz were redefined and re-evaluated in a multi-stage selection process, with the aim of consolidating into one partner. The focus of the tender was primarily on the further development of digital and data-based media, as well as brand and performance marketing activities, which assure the customer-centric approach to all target groups along the customer journey – online and offline.

In addition to the processes of change in marketing and sales driven by the digital transformation, the aim for the new agency set-up is also to simplify marketing operations. In order to consistently increase marketing effectiveness and efficiency, the intelligent use of data along the customer journey should also be accelerated.



As the budget holder of global media activities, Omnicom Group was convincing in this selection process, and as the new holistic partner, will ensure seamless development and playout process both on- and off-site for the corporate and product brands of Mercedes-Benz, on a global basis. The new agency unit will commence operations under the name ‘Team X’ in January 2022 and will have cross-divisional responsibility for a large number of Mercedes-Benz business units in more than 40 markets worldwide. A long-term partnership is planned.



“With this decision, Mercedes-Benz is setting the next milestone with consistent customer communication on all channels – online and offline. By bringing together a new, fully integrated unit, Mercedes-Benz is re-orchestrating all of its communication content across all channels to deliver a data-driven, personalized, and seamless brand experience for customers at all touchpoints worldwide.

This is where ‘Team X’ will act as our holistic, fully networked agency partner for globally sustainable, efficient, and

effective communication,” says Britta Seeger, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG is responsible for Sales. “Our goal is to build the most desirable cars in the world – we also want to convey the desirability of our products as well as our esteem for our customers in every contact with our brand,” says Seeger.



“We share the importance of this moment and feel privileged to partner with Mercedes-Benz as they transform and merge their Global Marketing and Communication activities”, says John Wren, Chairman, and CEO of Omnicom Group.

“Mercedes-Benz was looking for a holistic agency partner that could help deploy a sustainable and globally consistent luxury experience for the company’s brand promise around the world for the first time.

Our newly formed ‘Team X’ delivers on that goal, creating a streamlined global structure with clear single points of contact as well as innovative data and analytics connected in every layer. We look forward to supporting Mercedes-Benz in a long-term partnership to further increase the desirability of its brand portfolio and pioneer the creation of personalized and highly effective customer communications.”

Comments