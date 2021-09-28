Mixed Route Juice strengthens its senior management team with three new appointments

With growth and expansion plans ahead, Mixed Route Juice has onboarded Ashwin Sharma, Vinay Kumar Anand, and Sameer Varma as Business Director, Creative Head, and Sales Head, respectively.

Mixed Route Juice has recently announced its hiring in senior management positions. The agency has welcomed Ashwin Sharma as the Business Director (Growth and existing business), Vinay Kumar Anand as the Creative Head, and Sameer Varma as the Sales Head. The agency also plans to increase its market share with expansion plans ahead to drive the business at a global stage, followed by the hiring.

Ashwin Sharma has extensive experience in product launches, product innovation, planning, hospitality, brand building, content integration, and content marketing. He has completed his bachelor’s in Mass Media, Advertising Major from the Rizvi College of Arts, Science and Commerce, Mumbai University. Prior to joining Mixed Route Juice, he was a Marketing Manager in Accor – Pullman & Novotel New Delhi Aerocity, New Delhi. He started his career with Madison Communications, Mumbai. After working there for two years, he joined Ogilvy & Mather, Mumbai.

He later joined Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited – Café, Studio, Trendz, ETC, and Zing Mumbai as a Senior Marketing Manager. Post this stint, Ashwin had also worked with Lukup Media Pvt. Ltd., Bangalore.

Vinay Kumar Anand has experience of over 18 years of rich experience in advertising & digital product development. Being a highly experienced, multidisciplinary, results-oriented leader with a penchant for applying design, tech, and project management skills. Anand has rich expertise in communication design, branding, and (IxD) Interaction design. He is an alumnus of IIT, Bombay, and has an extensive work profile of having worked in reputed organizations including – Indigo Consulting, Publicis Groupe, Cheil, a Samsung group company, Razorfish & Digitas, and more.

Also read: Impresario Handmade Restaurants appoints Roshni Kavina as National Creative Head

Sameer Varma is a determined and growth-oriented professional with over 14 years of extensive experience in steering Sales & Integrated Marketing Communication, Brand Management, Marketing Campaigns, Digital Marketing, Public Relations, Events, and People Management. Varma has worked with many renowned companies including Hakuhodo Advertising, Moments Insight Pvt Ltd., Asymmetrique Communication, Gurgaon, etc.

Speaking on the new appointments, Amrita Sharma, Co-Founder, and Creative Head, MRJ, said, “We are extremely pleased to welcome such domain experts to our team. All three of them are incredible resources in their respective fields with a fresh outlook. With our compelling and innovative services around the FMCG, F&B, Consumer Durables, Retail, and other sectors, we are growing by 25% Quarter on Quarter basis and with this exponential growth, we are aggressively looking to increase our talent pool. We positively look forward to a strong association with them that would not only help us achieve our growth objectives but also deliver more innovative, detail-oriented, and disruptive solutions to all our audiences.”

Recently, Mixed Route Juice has welcomed 10 new members to its creative team.

Comments