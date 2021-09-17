Ogilvy brings back the iconic dancing girl ad with a gender-balanced perspective

In the 2021 version of ‘Asli Swad Zindagi Ka‘ campaign, the Cadbury Cricket ad shows the girls’ cricket team player hitting a century and her boyfriend jumps on the field to dance and celebrate her smashing performance, taking a gender-balanced approach, in line with the times.

Ogilvy has reimagined one of the most loved films of India – the Cadbury Cricket ad of 1993, where a girl dances on a cricket pitch to celebrate her boyfriend’s century.

In the 2021 version, the girls’ cricket team player is seen hitting a century and her boyfriend jumps onto the field to dance and celebrate her smashing performance, ending with #GoodLuckGirls. While the ad shows cricket, it is a sign of the times we live in and what our girls are achieving every day.

Piyush Pandey, Chairman Global Creative & Executive Chairman India, Ogilvy about the Cadbury Cricket 2021, “It needed a brave client back in 1993 to go ahead with the original Cadbury Cricket film that became so popular. It needed an even braver client to attempt something with an iconic film and make magic out of it. I am delighted that the team at Mondelez and at Ogilvy has made this magic, made it relevant, exciting and so did Cadbury, in its bold and front foot fashion.”

Sukesh, Harshad, and Kainaz, Chief Creative Officers Ogilvy India also talked about this campaign,“The excitement and the stress in our heads were competing with each other. To recreate such a big hit is like setting yourself up for a million opinions. The only reason we went ahead was it felt right and it felt awesome. We loved the idea from our gut. Luckily, so did the client. Hats off to the all-girls team who thought of it and hats off to Bob from Good Morning Films for making it so well.”

Adding to this, Anil Viswanathan, Senior Director – Marketing, Mondelez India, said, “From acing in the corporate world to winning Olympic medals, women are at the forefront of creating new milestones, every single day, and our film is an ode to each one of them. As a brand that has always promoted gender inclusivity, contemporizing an iconic campaign is our way of recognizing the changing times and extending support to all the women trailblazers. An extension of our ongoing generosity narrative, the film also lands the message of how taking small yet significant steps to acknowledge the achievements of women would make the world a better place to live in. We hope this film brings back a gush of nostalgia and are confident that this refreshed version will find as much love as the original one.”

CREDITS

Ogilvy Senior Lead & Creative Team:

Piyush Pandey – Chairman Global Creative & Executive Chairman India, Ogilvy

Hephzibah Pathak – Vice Chairperson & Chief Client Officer, India

Sukesh Nayak – Chief Creative Officer, India

Harshad Rajadhyaksha – Chief Creative Officer, India

Kainaz Karmakar – Chief Creative Officer, India

Creative:

Tanuja Bhat – Executive Creative Director

Siddhesh Telang – Group Creative Director

Swagata Banerjee – Creative Director

Samyu Murali- Art Director

Ogilvy Account Management:

Prakash Nair – Associate President & Integrated Brand Team Leader

Antara Suri – Senior Vice President

Parshuram Mendekar – Client Services Director

Manseerat Sethi – Account Supervisor

Ogilvy Planning:

Ganapathy Balagopalan – Head of Strategic Planning, Ogilvy Mumbai

Bhakti Malik – Vice President, Planning || Prasidh Dalvi – Planning Director

Production House: Good Morning Films

Director: Shashanka Chaturvedi || Producer: Robin D’Cruz:

