Pepsi releases campaign for Money Heist finale in official partnership with Netflix

Ahead of the premiere of Part 1 of the series finale of Money Heist on Netflix, Pepsi unveiled a limited edition set of golden cans inspired by the series through a digital video campaign

Pepsi and Netflix have come together for the first time in India to celebrate the finale of the globally popular series, Money Heist.

The branded golden cans and packs will feature iconic elements from the series – like the ‘Dali mask’ and ‘Bella Ciao’. They will also serve as a golden ticket to the virtual party which will give fans access to exclusive content, bring them closer to their favorite Money Heist characters and celebrate with fans from across the country, and much more.

Pepsi has also launched a digital film, shot by Bollywood director, Ahmed Khan, which features brand ambassador and Bollywood actor, Tiger Shroff.

Tiger is sent on a mission by The Professor to retrieve the missing golden cans and packs. At the end of this action-packed film, Tiger successfully completes the mission and shares details of how consumers can now register for the ultimate virtual fan party by scanning the Pepsi logo.

Commenting on the partnership, Saumya Rathor, Category Lead, Pepsi Cola – PepsiCo India said, “Pepsi has always been a culture curator and the choice of the SWAG generation. In line with this, we have always endeavored to reach out to our audiences through moments and platforms most relevant to them. Money Heist has garnered a following of its own. The show and the effortless SWAG of its characters fit in seamlessly with Pepsi’s brand proposition. We are excited to launch the limited-edition golden cans/packs and the new digital film in the run-up to the biggest virtual fan event.”

“We are thrilled to celebrate the epic fandom of Money Heist and its finale with Pepsi. The upcoming virtual fan party is where all Money Heist fans should be, and to get there, all that’s needed are Pepsi’s golden cans. We can’t wait for this incredible event – a prelude to a befitting farewell to this iconic series”, said Shilpa Singh, Director- Marketing Partnerships, Netflix India.

Speaking about the film, Pepsi brand ambassador and Bollywood actor, Tiger Shroff said, “I have been a long-time fan of Netflix’s Money Heist and I love Pepsi. I was thrilled to be a part of this film that had both these elements that I adore. I had a fantastic experience while shooting for it and I hope everyone enjoys watching the action-packed sequence just as much as I enjoyed filming it.”

The limited-edition Pepsi golden cans and packs come with a special QR code that will give consumers a chance to register for the much-awaited fan party to be hosted on YouTube in October 2021. Fans can also scan the Pepsi logo from anywhere – cans, packs, billboards, & on the internet through the Pepsi India Instagram filter to get their golden ticket. The limited-edition cans & packs are available across all modern trade outlets and select e-commerce channels till December to mark the final season of Money Heist.

