Ranveer Singh dons a superhero avatar for Star Sports ‘Sunday Night Football’ campaign

The campaign film features Premier League’s Indian ambassador Ranveer Singh as Captain SNF, the new superhero of PL, who encourages fans to salvage their mundane Sunday nights by watching ‘Sunday Night Football’ on Star Sports Select.

The Premier League 2021-22 season that opened on August 14th, 2021, witnessed some great contests with capacity crowds, big signings, and new bosses all adding to the excitement in what promises to be an enthralling season ahead. To celebrate the best of footballing action which resumed this weekend following the international break, Star Sports, India’s leading sports broadcaster, brings back ‘Sunday Night Football’ (SNF) in a brand-new avatar.

The campaign film, conceptualized and created by the in-house team of Star Sports, portrays a fan who is frustrated by how he spends his Sunday nights. Ranveer Singh bursts onto the scene as Captain SNF and shows the fan how exciting Sunday nights can be with thrilling action from #SundayNightFootball on Star Sports Select.

Speaking about the launch of the new promo of ‘Sunday Night Football’, Sanjog Gupta, Head – Sports, Star, and Disney India said, “India has strong pockets of passion for Football and the Premier League has a growing fan base with deep affinity. To continue the growth momentum, we feel the league’s long season needs more frequent apertures for core and casual fans to engage more deeply with it. The viewing-friendly, Sunday Night prime-time slot will witness some of the biggest games through the season, and ‘Sunday Night Football’ will serve as the unmissable weekly destination for all PL & Football fans.”

The new season of the Premier League was fueled by the return of near-capacity crowds and a barrage of goals as big guns Manchester City, Chelsea, Manchester United, and Liverpool, all served notice of their title intentions with crushing wins. The action resumed last weekend with a lot of excitement, goals, celebrations and the much-awaited return of Cristiano Ronaldo as Star Sports Select and Disney+ Hotstar celebrates the biggest games and unfolds the greatest rivalries.

