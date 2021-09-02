Raymond advocates the ‘Joy of Giving’ through latest initiative

In collaboration with ‘Goonj’, Raymond released its ‘Look Good, Do Good’ initiative to help donate garments to those in need through both online and offline mediums, across India.

The joy of giving seems unparalleled as people continue to look for a glimmer of hope and happiness around the world. More so in these difficult times where humans are each other’s only hope. As millions of people continue to seek basic amenities such as decent clothing for a living, Raymond, in collaboration with Goonj, launched its latest initiative, ‘Look Good, Do Good’ to help those in need.

As part of the initiative, Raymond pledged to donate over a million garments, in association with Goonj that aims to alleviate poverty while helping the underprivileged. The campaign was launched in mid-July and went on for over a month.

It is said that every little contribution matters in making a big change. Taking this thought ahead, Raymond’s ‘Look Good, Do Good’ campaign urges people to donate their pre-loved garments to those who need them more.

To participate in the garment exchange initiative, people need to visit the Raymond website and declare their pre-owned clothes. Post this, they can avail either free tailoring services for new garments at any participating Raymond store or receive INR 500 Raymond apparel* voucher from the brand redeemable on myraymond.com as well as participating stores. Additionally, consumers who seek personalization can also redeem the voucher at Raymond Made to Measure stores.

S. Ganeshkumar, COO – Lifestyle Business, Raymond Ltd. said, “At Raymond, we believe that initiative is even more significant amidst the pandemic. The aim is to encourage consumers to do their bit of helping the less privileged while looking good. Through this initiative, we aim to reach a large number of customers and encourage them to participate in this garment exchange program and contribute by donating their old clothes. With an exchange of 1.5 Lakh garments and a redemption rate of 73% seen last year, we are certain that this year will see a great success rate as well.”

