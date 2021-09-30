Reels rolls out on Facebook in the US

With the launch of Reels, Facebook brings the short video experience, creative tools and the ability to create Reels and have their Instagram Reels suggested on the Facebook main app.

Rolling out on iOS and Android, with Reels, Facebook users can record and edit 15-second (or more) multi-clip videos with overlaid audio, effects, and more creative tools; the Reels will be visible on News Feed and Groups, and users can also directly follow the account from the video.

The Stories carousel on top of the News Feed can now also be switched to Reels. Along with existing followers, Reels will also be visible to users based on their interests and popularity. Creators and Group members can create and share Reels in Groups, and Facebook is also launching a new ‘Single Theme’ group setting that makes it easy to prompt members to share their Reels.

The functionality for Instagram creators to have their Reels recommended on Facebook is in the testing phase, and only a small number of Instagram creators will see the option to have their Reels recommended on Facebook.

The Reels Play bonus program that allows creators to earn money when users play their videos will also be available on Facebook now and will pay eligible creators based on the performance of their Reels.

Also Read: Facebook integrates Vimeo Create to streamline video ad creation

Reels Play bonus is currently invite-only and would be potentially expanded globally over time. Facebook is also working on more monetization options such as sticker ads, banner ads, and full-screen immersive ads in Reels, and integration with Stars.

Users can create a Reel from the dedicated Reels section at the top of News or Group Feed, while watching a Reel or by selecting a clip from the camera roll. The following creative editing tools can also be used to create a Reel:

Audio : Search for a song from the Instagram music library for your reel. You can also use your own original audio by simply recording a reel with it

: Search for a song from the Instagram music library for your reel. You can also use your own original audio by simply recording a reel with it AR Effects : Select one of the many effects in our AR library, created by both Instagram, and creators all over the world, to record multiple clips with different effects

: Select one of the many effects in our AR library, created by both Instagram, and creators all over the world, to record multiple clips with different effects Timer and Countdown : Set the timer to record any of your clips hands-free

: Set the timer to record any of your clips hands-free Align : Line up objects from your previous clip before recording your next, which helps for seamless transitions like outfit changes or adding new friends into your reel

: Line up objects from your previous clip before recording your next, which helps for seamless transitions like outfit changes or adding new friends into your reel Speed: Choose to speed up or slow down part of the video or audio you selected, which helps you stay on a beat or make slow-motion videos

Comments