RepIndia retains social media mandate of Sephora India

As per the mandate, RepIndia will aim to bring disruptive and engaging experiences on digital, keeping the needs of the beauty-conscious Indian audiences in focus with digital strategies and more for Sephora India.

RepIndia has retained the rights of the social media mandate for Sephora India. The agency will continue to build the French premium beauty and personal care brand’s pan-India presence on digital channels as per the innate understanding it has developed since beginning its partnership in 2015.

As per the mandate, RepIndia will help in bringing to life similar disruptive and engaging experiences on digital, while aiming to serve the needs of increasingly beauty-conscious Indian audiences for the brand.

RepIndia Marketing Spokesperson,

Sephora India, said, “The one-stop-shop for all things Digital Marketing! RepIndia precisely understands the brand ethos of Sephora India and executes it immaculately via our social media.”

Ayesha Chenoy, founder, RepIndia, commented, “My favorite beauty brand, and a client who has become a friend now for over 6 years! Sephora- you’re going places and we’re right there with you”.

