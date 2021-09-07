Santosh Padhi exits Taproot Dentsu

Santosh Padhi a.k.a Paddy has decided to move on from Taproot Dentsu which he Co-founded and served as the Chief Creative Officer for. This comes close on the heels of a number of top rung exits from dentsu.

After a decade Santosh Padhi, Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer of Taproot Dentsu, bids adieu to the dentsu network.

“The new leadership team at Taproot Dentsu sets the tone for the future of the agency. They are a talented bunch of minds and I am confident they will continue to drive Taproot dentsu’s creative reputation going forward. I was lucky and blessed to have been showered with so much love and respect from the dentsu family over my wonderful 10-year-long journey. I preserve some beautiful memories which will always be close to my heart. My best wishes to the young & dynamic network for their further journey,” says Santosh Padhi (Paddy).

Also Read: Anand Bhadkamkar quits dentsu India as CEO

This January Ayesha Ghosh took over as CEO of Taproot Dentsu, Shashank Lanjekar got into a leadership role of National Planning Head, as a part of the new creative structure of 4 ECDs, formed to take the agency’s cutting edge creative legacy forward

Taproot which was founded by Santosh Padhi and Agnello Dias got acquired by Dentsu Network in 2012, one of the initial accusations in India. Both co-founders had a lock-in of 5 years and their 100% shares transfer/handover happened back in 2017.

Comments