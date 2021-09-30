Still the Jammy of ad world – a look at some of the best Rahul Dravid campaigns

As more and more brands sign on ‘The Wall’ as their ambassador, we go down the memory with Rahul Dravid campaigns, taking a peek at his advertising journey

Rahul Dravid made his debut in Team India at Lord’s in the year 1996. Nicknamed Jammy, Mr. Dependable, The Wall, and basically, everything that’s synonymous with responsible, Rahul Dravid, since then has taken the world of cricket and advertising by storm, in that order. Some might know him from his classic partnership with Virender Sehwag against Pakistan in the year 2006. Some might know him from being tilted the fastest cricketer to reach 9000 runs. The title, nicknames, and the records he broke are countless and so are Rahul Dravid campaigns.

‘Indiranagar ka Gunda’ being his latest stint in advertising, the campaign garnered more than 3 million views within a day and made the social media go gaga over his totally “new side” and since then, Dravid has been seeing somewhat of a second wind – with more brands signing the cricketer. Healthtech platform, Practo, recently got Rahul Dravid on board as their first brand ambassador. Piramal Realty too released a campaign with The Wall post-signing them on as their official brand ambassador.

Dravid’s advertising stint is as successful as his cricket experience, his first-ever ad being with Pepsi. His popular nickname, Jammy, derived from an ad campaign for Kissan Jam. “Perhaps the hardest to do was the ‘Jam Jam Jammy’ ad. My father worked for Kissan Products for 30-odd years. That’s how I got my nickname ‘Jam’ when I started playing the Ranji Trophy. Jawagal Srinath started to call me ‘Jam’ because Kissan was making juices and jam,” Dravid shared with the media at an event in 2019.

His advertisement journey ranges from food brands to a paint company and he has always added a happy element to the campaigns. We take a look at some of our favorite Rahul Dravid campaigns, released over the years.

