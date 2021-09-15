Tonic Worldwide wins social media mandate for SBI General

As part of the mandate, Tonic Worldwide will be managing the social media platforms and will be crafting integrated digital creative strategies for SBI General.

Tonic Worldwide has bagged the mandate of social media management for SBI General. This was won through a multi-agency pitch.

As part of their mandate, Tonic Worldwide will be managing the social media platforms and will be crafting integrated digital creative strategies for the brand.

The account is being handled by the agency’s Mumbai Office.

Speaking on winning the mandate, Unmisha Bhatt, Chief Strategy Officer, Tonic Worldwide, said, “It’s a pleasure to be associated with SBI General, the company has established a strong presence in the country. Our strategic and creative strengths will help us add value to the brand’s ambitions and business objectives. We are looking forward to partnering

the marketing team to help differentiate the brand in the cluttered category and build a modern and futuristic personality for the brand on digital and social so as to be relevant to the audiences today”

Shefali Khalsa, Head Brand, and Corporate Communications said, “With Tonic Worldwide’s digital-first and data-driven strategic thinking abilities, we aim to build a futuristic presence for the brand on Social Media and be relevant to the evolving consumers, consisting of traditionalist and Modernists both. We look forward to doing some innovative work that resonates with SBI General’s ethos. With an experienced team, I am confident that together we will not only build on the vanity metrics of engagement but build on a growth story for the brand.”

