Unacademy elevates Karan Shroff to Partner

Karan Shroff joined Unacademy in 2019 as Vice President, Marketing and was promoted to the role of Chief Marketing Officer in September 2020.

Unacademy has elevated its Chief Marketing Officer, Karan Shroff, to the position of Partner at Unacademy.

Making the announcement in an internal note, Gaurav Munjal, Co-Founder and CEO of Unacademy Group, said a Partner is a leader who emulates all the characteristics of a Co-Founder, and in that essence, a Partner is a Co-Founder of today.

Karan is the first Partner named by Unacademy in recognition of his exemplary contribution in helping build Unacademy into an iconic brand.

In his role as the Chief Marketing Officer, he is responsible for all marketing efforts including performance marketing, digital marketing, creative marketing, brand management, ATL campaigns, brand partnerships, media buying, consumer insights, and overall brand positioning.

Prior to Unacademy, Karan led brand marketing at Xiaomi India. Karan has won numerous accolades and has regularly been featured as a Top Marketer, including being named CMO of the Year by World Asia Retail Congress in 2021.

