Vineet Singh joins BYJU’s as Vice President, Brand & Creative Strategy

In his role, Vineet Singh will be responsible to build and enhance the brand’s value proposition across offline and online mediums to cater to a diverse array of audiences across the country.

BYJU’S today announced the appointment of Vineet Singh as Vice President, Brand & Creative Strategy.

From market research and insight analysis to defining the brand elements and tone, Vineet will be in charge of creatively increasing brand awareness and strengthening the company’s positioning for market growth. He will oversee the brand’s creative philosophy, conceptualize and execute powerful narratives for BYJU’S.

“Vineet is a proven and a brilliant creative strategist and we are delighted to have him on board. We are looking forward to his creative and integrated campaigns that will help us establish a deeper connection with our consumers”, said Pravin Prakash, Chief People Officer, BYJU’S.

Commenting on the announcement, Vineet Singh said, “I am excited to begin my journey with a brand and team which is passionate about bringing about a change in the lives of millions of students. BYJU’S strategic growth and expansion plans have made the brand a household name across the globe and I am looking forward to bringing in my creative ideas to enhance and deliver the best learning experience.”

With over 15 years of experience, before joining BYJU’S, Vineet was the Group Chief Marketing Officer of Embassy Group and WeWork India. During his stint at Digitas, he played an instrumental role in shaping marketing and digital strategies for brands like Nestle, JK Tyres, Make my trip, etc. At Google India, he led the media and platform sales for emerging business groups and government agencies. Having worked with clients from various verticals including education, e-commerce, travel, auto, and government, he also had the opportunity to work on automation-related projects and developed expertise in display advertising in the Indian market.

