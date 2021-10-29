52% of users on Twitter will resort to online shopping during Diwali: Report

The recent study of conversations in India by Twitter revealed what consumers are looking for this Diwali and how brands can join the celebrations.

Every year conversations on Twitter soar higher during the festive season, presenting an open invitation for brands to engage and connect with leaned-in consumers, here is what’s unfolding during Diwali 2021.

How are consumers feeling about Diwali 2021?

During Diwali week in 2020, 85% of Indians on Twitter celebrated Diwali and spoke about it on the service

82% mentions of the festival last year resonated with joy

97% of these conversations echoed a positive or neutral sentiment

61% of people on Twitter feel comfortable gathering with their folks in celebration

36% are also looking forward to heart-warming content on people being together

Some will still be exchanging wishes over their screens, and 18% want brands to help them celebrate virtually

Brands can tap into this happy conversation and keep audiences tuned in with engaging activities, gamified experiences, and fun banter on Twitter.

What will the consumers be doing this festive season?

Festivities are when people put their feet up and spend time doing what makes them happy. Twitter’s entertainment-hungry audience will be doing just that this season.

48% of the people on Twitter in India will be spending more of the festive week watching TV or streaming their favourite rom-coms or thrillers on OTT services this year

Not just that – 61% of these audiences plan to talk about their favourite series or movies on social media.

While 26% of people are looking forward to entertainment and sports content, 30% want to be amused by comedy content this season

In addition to entertainment and fun, another elemental festive behaviour among Indians is shopping. Over the past year, more and more people have shifted to making purchases online, and they’ve been talking about it on Twitter.

In fact, between 01 September 2020 to 30 September 2021, there had been 13.51 million conversations around online shopping on Twitter in India, recording a 97% year-on-year growth.

During this year’s festive season, 52% of people on Twitter will be taking the virtual route and using more shopping apps to buy a range of products including tech/gadgets (35%), apparel, shoes and bags (33%), furniture and household appliances (28%), gold, jewellery and watches (24%), etc

44% will also be spending on food and beverages, and 33% of them will be using food delivery apps to add flavours to their festivities

When talking about making online purchases, 54% of shoppers on Twitter in India spend time looking for the best deals and 52% use discounts codes or coupons

This Diwali too, 40% of Twitter’s audience are looking for exciting deals and promotional offers from brands

Consumers want brands to be socially responsible

People in India are becoming increasingly conscious of their impact on the environment. Especially during the festive season, they come forth to urge others to minimise the environmental impact of their celebrations. Similarly, consumers are looking up to brands to take the lead and be responsible this Diwali.

While 64% are concerned about air pollution, 53% want brands to address how noise overload impacts animals, nature and fellow humans. 45% are thinking about excess waste pollution and want brands to produce sustainably.

The festive season in India is when consumers are the most active and seek engagement with brands across the spectrum.

Comments