Amazon brings back #DeliverThanks campaign for festive marketing communication

Conceptualized and produced by Organic by MSL, the second leg of #DeliverThanks campaign encourages customers to get creative and paste a ‘Thank You’ note or poster at their doorsteps for delivery vendors.

Amazon India has launched the second edition of its digital campaign ‘#DeliverThanks’ to encourage customers to share messages of happiness and appreciation for its frontline teams who ensure safe and timely delivery of their ‘Khushiyon Ke Dibbe’.

The #DeliverThanks campaign aims to recognize the efforts of tens of thousands of associates across Amazon’s Operations Network who are relentlessly working to ensure that the festive shopping of customers reaches their doorstep safely and on time, every single time. The second edition of #DeliverThanks encourages customers to get creative and paste a ‘Thank You’ note or poster at their doorstep for delivery associates, who will feel happy and appreciated when they reach the customer’s house for delivery. Customers can also #DeliverThanks by posting pictures of their thank you note or posters on their social media channels.

Conceptualized and produced by Organic by MSL, the digital film features Amazon’s associates across the operations network, giving audiences a glimpse of the people behind the scenes. While most customers see only the delivery associates at their doorstep, there are tens of thousands of people working behind the scenes who play a role in fulfilling customer promises in the fulfillment, sortation, and delivery network. The digital film narrates the story of a kid who puts an effort to create a poster to thank the people at Amazon who ensure that his festive order reaches him safely and on time, and highlights the associates who picked, packed, and delivered his order. The video ends with a montage of several thank you posters, giving a lead to the customers to participate in the #DeliverThanks campaign.

Commenting on the campaign, Ravi Desai, Director – Mass & Brand Marketing, Amazon India, said, “We are grateful to the tens of thousands of frontline associates who go out of their way to deliver festive happiness, the ‘Khushiyon Ke Dibbe’ that our customers eagerly wait for. This campaign is a celebration of our frontline teams. The first edition of the #DeliverThanks campaign saw thousands of messages and wishes from the customers for our associates. Keeping the essence of the campaign at its core, this year, we are also urging customers to #DeliverThanks and share their happiness in a creative and more personal way.”

