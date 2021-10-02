Big Billion Days Dhamaal: Flipkart launches commerce content initiative this festive season

With Flipkart Big Billion Days Dhamaal, the e-commerce brand adds a commercial element to creative content, in an attempt to stand out in the clutter of festive sales and campaigns.

As we usher into the festive season, Flipkart launched The Big Billion Days Sale albeit with a twist. Beginning on 3rd October 2021, Big Billion Days this year will also have an innovative commerce content element. Titled, Big Billion Days Dhamaal, the initiative will see an hour of interesting shoppable content, Live every day between 8 PM – 9 PM on the Flipkart App.

The Big Billion Days Dhamaal aims to not only bring the daily dose of entertainment for their audience but also enable them to purchase all the products featured by the host and participants. The show will be hosted by eminent personality Raghav Juyal.

With a focus on creating quality and engaging content, the show will feature influencers and creators such as Shibani Dandekar, Rannvijay Singha, Rohan Joshi, Tech Burner, Abish Matthew, Tech unboxing, Beebom, Techno Ruhez, Varun Verma, Tech Bar, and others.

Also Read: How Flipkart leveraged the artist community to collaborate with Moto for the launch of new Moto Edge series

The interactive show will see the celebrities competing with each other in a series of games such as ‘Spin the Wheel’, ‘What’s n the Box’, and ‘Blind Unboxing’, amongst others while introducing the latest products to be launched on Flipkart during the sale.

To keep the audience hooked, The Big Billion Days Dhamaal will feature various interactive elements such as daily quizzes where viewers stand the chance to win a prize, celebrity favourite products, exclusive deals, and more. The idea is to drive viewers on the Flipkart app, leading to the completion of the purchase cycle.

While the adage, ‘Content is the King’ is age-old, it is probably the most relevant today. With viewers now consuming content on the go, The Big Billion Days Dhamaal intends to reach the audience through the medium they best connect with.

Comments