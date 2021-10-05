Facebook global outage sparks a Twitter party between brands

As Facebook services went down, brand creatives took centrestage On twitterand struck conversations to shoo away the Monday blues added on by the global Facebook, Instagram, and Whatsapp outage.

Facebook services faced a global outage for nearly 6 hours on Monday. Reportedly, Facebook shares fell by 4.9% and so did our hopes to aimlessly scroll through the night. All of a sudden, WhatsApp messages couldn’t be sent or received, and Facebook and Instagram gave a deserted look, and that called for social conversations on Twitter followed by brand creatives.

As soon as Facebook services went down, users took to Twitter complaining about the service outage. Twitter quite skillfully leveraged the moment with a Twitter party as users and brands joined with some interesting wordplay.

Like many topical spots, brands added a comical twist while talking about their brand offerings and USPs. For instance, CEAT Tyres wrote, “Even a tech giant needs a Strategic Timeout”. Burger King tweeted tagging Instagram, “U ok, bestie?”. Brands like Dream 11, Unacademy, Coin CX, and many more scored a place in the conversation with punny lines.

Here’s how it unfolded…

Instagram

Hi and happy Monday 😵‍💫 — Instagram (@instagram) October 4, 2021

Alexa

I don’t have hands so I’ll just say Hi five times… Hi Hi Hi Hi Hi! — Alexa (@alexa99) October 4, 2021

Microsoft Teams

*unmutes mic*



Hey everyone. — Microsoft Teams (@MicrosoftTeams) October 4, 2021

Truecaller

We brought popcorn! 🍿 — Truecaller (@Truecaller) October 4, 2021

Zomato

gentle reminder to not connect with our chat support just because you’re missing whatsapp — zomato (@zomato) October 4, 2021

MX Takatak

We are more entertaining than your family group anyway 😜#serverdown — MX TakaTak (@MXTakaTak) October 4, 2021

Havmor Ice Cream

Turns out you’re not the only one tired after a hectic Monday, Whatsapp, Facebook and Instagram are too.



While they can’t step out for an Ice Cream break, that’s something you can do! 🍦 — Havmor Ice Cream (@HavmorIceCreams) October 4, 2021

Paytm

Chat + make payments on Paytm. 😏 — Paytm (@Paytm) October 4, 2021

Reliance General

Unacademy

Attendance:



Instagram – Absent

Whatsapp – …typing (Absent Ma’am)

Twitter – Present



Teacher:

Call Facebook tomorrow — Unacademy (@unacademy) October 4, 2021

Happydent

Godrej Cinthol

Still refreshing the apps?



Have a refreshing Cinthol shower instead. Thank us later. 🚿 #serverdown — Godrej Cinthol (@GodrejCinthol) October 4, 2021

Sony Sports

Kotak Mahindra Bank

“What do WhatsApp, Insta, Facebook, and Kotak Home Loan Rates have in common?”



They are all down. — Kotak Mahindra Bank (@KotakBankLtd) October 4, 2021

Dominos India

Jab saari qaaynaat ka network down ho, toh shiddat se cheesy pizza order karo aur enjoy karo! 🍕 — dominos_india (@dominos_india) October 4, 2021

Which are your favorite brand creatives on the Facebook services outage? If we have missed out on your favorite ones write to us at [email protected] or let us know in the comment section.

