Facebook global outage sparks a Twitter party between brands
As Facebook services went down, brand creatives took centrestage On twitterand struck conversations to shoo away the Monday blues added on by the global Facebook, Instagram, and Whatsapp outage.
Facebook services faced a global outage for nearly 6 hours on Monday. Reportedly, Facebook shares fell by 4.9% and so did our hopes to aimlessly scroll through the night. All of a sudden, WhatsApp messages couldn’t be sent or received, and Facebook and Instagram gave a deserted look, and that called for social conversations on Twitter followed by brand creatives.
As soon as Facebook services went down, users took to Twitter complaining about the service outage. Twitter quite skillfully leveraged the moment with a Twitter party as users and brands joined with some interesting wordplay.
Like many topical spots, brands added a comical twist while talking about their brand offerings and USPs. For instance, CEAT Tyres wrote, “Even a tech giant needs a Strategic Timeout”. Burger King tweeted tagging Instagram, “U ok, bestie?”. Brands like Dream 11, Unacademy, Coin CX, and many more scored a place in the conversation with punny lines.
Here’s how it unfolded…
Hi and happy Monday 😵💫— Instagram (@instagram) October 4, 2021
Alexa
I don’t have hands so I’ll just say Hi five times… Hi Hi Hi Hi Hi!— Alexa (@alexa99) October 4, 2021
Microsoft Teams
*unmutes mic*— Microsoft Teams (@MicrosoftTeams) October 4, 2021
Hey everyone.
Truecaller
We brought popcorn! 🍿— Truecaller (@Truecaller) October 4, 2021
Zomato
gentle reminder to not connect with our chat support just because you’re missing whatsapp— zomato (@zomato) October 4, 2021
MX Takatak
We are more entertaining than your family group anyway 😜#serverdown— MX TakaTak (@MXTakaTak) October 4, 2021
Havmor Ice Cream
Turns out you’re not the only one tired after a hectic Monday, Whatsapp, Facebook and Instagram are too.— Havmor Ice Cream (@HavmorIceCreams) October 4, 2021
While they can’t step out for an Ice Cream break, that’s something you can do! 🍦
Paytm
Chat + make payments on Paytm. 😏— Paytm (@Paytm) October 4, 2021
Reliance General
Don’t refresh your feed.— Reliance General (@RelianceGenIn) October 4, 2021
Refresh your mind. #LiveSmart #ServerDown
Unacademy
Attendance:— Unacademy (@unacademy) October 4, 2021
Instagram – Absent
Whatsapp – …typing (Absent Ma’am)
Twitter – Present
Teacher:
Call Facebook tomorrow
Happydent
Your messages may not reach, but your sparkling smile will.😁#serverdown #Happydent #SparklingSmiles #Battissi #Trending— Happydent India (@Happydent_India) October 4, 2021
Godrej Cinthol
Still refreshing the apps?— Godrej Cinthol (@GodrejCinthol) October 4, 2021
Have a refreshing Cinthol shower instead. Thank us later. 🚿 #serverdown
Sony Sports
Football, Cricket, UFC & WWE are always ‘down’ to deliver uninterrupted sporting action :) #SirfSonyPeDikhega #Facebookdown #InstagramDown #MarkZuckerberg #SocialSamosa @Social_Samosa— Sony Sports (@SonySportsIndia) October 4, 2021
Kotak Mahindra Bank
“What do WhatsApp, Insta, Facebook, and Kotak Home Loan Rates have in common?”— Kotak Mahindra Bank (@KotakBankLtd) October 4, 2021
They are all down.
Dominos India
Jab saari qaaynaat ka network down ho, toh shiddat se cheesy pizza order karo aur enjoy karo! 🍕— dominos_india (@dominos_india) October 4, 2021
Which are your favorite brand creatives on the Facebook services outage?